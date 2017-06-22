£100,000 handed out

On Big Vote Day Saturday a total of £100,000 was available in Fraserburgh Academy Hall to be disbursed among local groups and organisations.

Thirty-five groups attended, and there was a great turn-out of 154 members of the public.

There were two difference from last year. This year everyone from Fraserburgh could vote, instead of just North Fraserburgh, and Fraserburgh Regeneration Partnership contributed £50,000, to make up for the NHS reducing their contribution by the same amount.

After votes on the day (155) and online voting (1770) were amalgamated 23 out of the 35 projects received funding.

The groups which received funding are as follows:

Old Parish Church Badminton Group - £1,179.94

Link-Up Fraserburgh - £10,000

Broch Blether Café - £700.00

Police Scotland Youth Volunteers - £3,500

Auld Kirk Sunday School Club - £1,000

Alzheimer Scotland - £8,500

1st Fraserburgh Scout Group - £10,000

Windmill & Thistle Court - £2,232.62

Robertson Road Resource Centre - £8365.00

Crossroads Caring Fun Clubs - £5300.00

Fraserburgh Secret Garden - £6250.00

Brochers Against Dog Fouling - £500.00

Fraserburgh & District Older People’s Forum - £1000

AOG Central – Pride of Broch - £3,900

Broch Drama Group - £5900.00

Fraserburgh RBL Pipe Band - £4000

Fraserburgh 50+ Walking Group - £1000

Westfield School - £8365.00

AOG Central – Jump Holiday Club - £1272.50

West End Bowling Club - £2500

MODO Circus with Purpose - £5122.00

Broch Community First Responders - £5000

Fraserburgh Sea Cadets - £4413.44 .

Groups which did not receive funding will receive information on alternative funding streams.

Councillor Charles Buchan said: “It was good to feel the positive and vibrant atmosphere in the hall, with groups giving short, humorous and informative presentations, often with ingenious twists, and even offering to co-operate with other groups.

“I was delighted to see the huge spread of community groups, and their enthusiasm for their projects, with hundreds of volunteers all working for the good of Fraserburgh and this event is a huge advertisement for the town.”