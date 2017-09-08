£16.7m increase in film and TV production spend in Scotland

Production spend on film and TV in Scotland has increased by more than 30 per cent last year to a record high.

The figures, released by Creative Scotland, show spend in 2016 reached £69.4 million – the highest figures since records began, and a £16.7 million increase on 2015. Since 2007, spend has increased more than 200% from £23 million.

Film and TV productions shot in Scotland last year include The Wife, Calibre, T2: Trainspotting, Outlander, The Etruscan Smile, In Plain Sight and The Loch.

In this week’s Programme for Government the Scottish Government announced an additional £10 million for the screen sector, bringing investment to £20 million next year. A dedicated screen unit will also be established within Creative Scotland, to coordinate existing and new public sector investment and resources more effectively.

The figures also reflect the success of the Production Growth Fund, which uses funds from the Scottish Government and National Lottery to incentivise production in Scotland. The fund has so far generated £17.5m for the economy, a return of £10 for every £1 awarded.

Culture Secretary Fiona Hyslop said: “These figures show Scotland’s film and TV industry is stronger than ever. This is good news for our cultural story while bringing significant benefits to the wider economy.

“Production companies are attracted here because of our stunning locations and talented people. The additional investment announced will help consolidate this growth, enabling us to better co-ordinate public sector support for the film and TV sector.”

Natalie Usher, director, Screen at Creative Scotland, said: “It is extremely encouraging to see the significant and continued rise in Scotland’s production spend figures.

“Throughout 2016, major international productions have continued to base themselves in Scotland. Sony Starz have returned to the large-scale production base at Wardpark Studios for Outlander. TV dramas In Plain Sight and The Loch have enjoyed network success. Glasgow hosted Björn Runge’s feature film The Wife starring Glenn Close, Jonathan Pryce and Christian Slater and Edinburgh also played a starring role in Danny Boyle’s T2: Trainspotting.

“The continued growth in production spend is testament to our world class talent, crews, facilities and award-winning locations. It also demonstrates the impact of continued support from Scottish Government and the National Lottery through Creative Scotland’s funding alongside the UK’s Film and TV tax reliefs.”