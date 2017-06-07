Airport partners up with Kilted Chef

Aberdeen Airport have announced their partnership with local award-winning chef, Craig Wilson of Eat on the Green, Ellon.

The partnership will see the famous Kilted Chef team up with the international airport to provide a locally-inspired menu for the new Northern Lights executive lounge.

The lounge, which is due to open to passengers on July 1, forms part of the first phase of the airport’s ongoing transformation project and will celebrate the North East region in all its glory.

The new locally-inspired lounge will feature a whisky wall, craft beers and gin, panoramic views of the runway as well as the locally-sourced menu developed by the Kilted Chef himself: Craig Wilson.

Jon Matthews, head of finance & Commercial at Aberdeen International Airport said: "The Northern Lights lounge will set a new benchmark for excellence in quality and service for airport facilities. We are extremely proud of being able to deliver this key milestone as part of our overall terminal transformation project, importantly working with local partners such as Craig Wilson: promoting the very best of Aberdeen and the Shire."

Chef Craig Wilson is well known for his award-winning, Udny Green restaurant, Eat on the Green, and has cooked for many high profile celebrities including Sir Sean Connery, Sir Alex Ferguson and Sir Patrick Stewart.

Craig was also selected by VisitScotland to travel to New York as an ambassador for Scotland’s Food and Drink, as part of Scotland Week.

The airport saw their new international arrivals hall open to passengers recently and the launch of the new executive lounge in July will mark the next milestone in the terminal’s transformation progress.