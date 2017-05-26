Awards for Broch photographers

Fraserburgh Photographic Society held it annual dinner and presentation evening recently.

Members and guests saw all the photographs that had been put into the various competitions throughout the 2016/7 season before club president, Andrew West, announced the seasons prize winners.

Brian Sandison, Stuart Fenty and Billy Watson receive their awards.

The Stanley Partridge Cup is awarded to the photographer with the aggregate highest marks in the two print and two themed competitions.

It was presented to John McRobbie. This was a great achievement for John as it was his first year as a club member. In second place was Mike Chandler, just one point behind John. Stanley Partridge, the founder of the award came in third place.

The Photographer of the Year Cup is given to the member with the highest aggregate score in the four open competitions.

For the first time since 1983 there was a tie for first place between Stuart Fenty and Billy Watson. Brian Sandison was in second place and Andrew had to present himself with the third place trophy.

New members be they beginners, improvers or experts are always welcome. The 2017/8 season starts on September 7, and will be an introduction to the club for new members and a chance for them to meet existing members.

The meetings are held in the JIC Building, Albert Street, Fraserburgh and start at 7.30pm. At around 9pm the meeting ends and tea, coffee and biscuits are available.

Fraserburgh Photographic Society has a web site www.fraserburghps.weebley.co.uk and a Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/FraserburghPhotographicSociety/