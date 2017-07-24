Call to boost Glasgow 2018 European Championships

‘Still Game’ star Sanjeev Kohli is appealing for volunteers to apply to become a Glasgow 2018 European Championships volunteer before applications close at midnight on July 31.

The Glasgow 2018 European Championships is an exciting new multi-sport event which will see more than 3,000 of the best athletes on the continent compete for the chance to become European Champion across a range of venues in Scotland between August 2 and 12 next year.

Thousands of volunteers will be recruited to play essential roles in the experience offered to athletes, officials, media and spectators when they visit Glasgow and Scotland next year. A diverse range of volunteering roles is available, from spectator services and accreditation to transport, media and more.

Sanjeev, the championships’ official volunteer ambassador, visited Clydesdale Amateur Rowing Club recently to appeal to people to get in their Glasgow 2018 volunteering applications as the deadline approaches.

He said: “The Glasgow 2018 volunteers will play an absolutely vital role in rolling out of that world-renowned welcome to the thousands of athletes, officials and spectators arriving as part of the event and making sure they have the best time possible whilst they are here.

“There are lots of people who have already applied to volunteer and to those people I say ‘ya dancer’.

“And to those still thinking about it I say, don’t delay. Get in amongst it, learn new skills, meet new people and have the time of your life.”

Clydesdale Amateur Rowing Club is one of many organisations in Glasgow and Scotland that relies on the goodwill of volunteers to help stage coaching sessions and run the club.

Stella Hawthorne, a volunteer at Clydesdale ARC since 2014, said: “I’m delighted to see that volunteers will once again play an integral role at a major sporting event in Scotland and everyone at Clydesdale ARC wishes everyone the best of luck for 2018.

“We’re privileged to see a special volunteering spirit here at Clydesdale ARC every single week and that spirit will shine at Glasgow 2018, I have no doubts.”

Glasgow 2018 is committed to ensuring that the volunteer programme is open to all, building on the success of previous programmes delivered in the city including the Host City Volunteers and the Homeless World Cup. Support will be provided to those wanting to be part of the team regardless of their experience or current circumstances.

Colin Hartley, Glasgow 2018 European Championship director, said: “Glasgow 2018 promises to be a must watch, must attend event for the whole of Glasgow and Scotland and volunteers will be right at its heart.

“Glasgow 2018 will be an inclusive and accessible event and we want our volunteers to reflect that. No matter what your previous experience or current circumstances – there is an opportunity here for you to play your part in a moment of sporting history.

“Applications close on July 31 so get your application in now for a chance to be part of the moment.”

Further information on volunteering at Glasgow 2018 and details on how to apply can be found at Glasgow2018.com