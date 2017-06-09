ClimbScotland Festival 2017 will help youngsters reach the heights

There’s just over a week to go until the UK’s biggest youth climbing festival takes place in Edinburgh.

ClimbScotland Festival 2017 will give young climbers and would-be climbers a day of awesome activities, packed with opportunities to learn to climb or improve their climbing and find out all the sport can offer.

And with sport climbing now an Olympic sport, the sky’s the limit.

ClimbScotland Festival 2017 takes place at Edinburgh International Climbing Arena at Ratho, from 10am to 5pm on Saturday 17th June and is free to enter.

For those who would like to try climbing for the first time, there will be free have-a-go sessions at top-roped climbing and come-and-try paraclimbing sessions for people with disabilities (advance booking needed for paraclimbing). .

There are also great value coaching sessions for beginners and a masterclass for improvers in the rope-free sport of bouldering, led by elite international climber Suzan Dudink.

Other low cost taster sessions include yoga for climbing, a movement workshop with parcour experts, and a strength and conditioning workshop all of which skills can make a huge difference to a young person’s climbing technique. And, just for fun, there’s also abseiling, slacklining and an outdoor assault course.

If you need a seat amidst all the activity, there are talks – with speakers including inspirational paraclimbers Anoushé Husain and Kev Shields – and a free mini film fest showcasing the best in adventure film.

On the other hand, if all the climbing activity inspires, there will be a fun team climbing competition with a range of ‘wild and wacky’ challenges.

Indoor climbing is one of the fastest growing recreational activities in Scotland. It is a great way for kids to growing confidence, coordination, tactical awareness, strength and fitness. And with the growth of para-climbing, disability needn’t be a barrier. With world renowned mountain crags and coastal cliffs on our doorstep, many climbers who start indoors later make the move outdoors on to rock.

Read more about ClimbScotland Festival 2017 or check out some top tips for starting climbing with your kids.