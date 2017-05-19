Looking back: Pigeon show

Pictured are members at Fraserburgh Invitation Flying Club’s annual show of racing pigeons held in the Dalrymple Hall in 1967.

The event attracted an entry of more than 150 birds. Competitors came from as far afield as Elgin and Aberdeen for the one-day event.

Principal award winners were Mr James Jameson, Aberdeen, with the best young bird and the best bird in the show, and Messrs Ritchie and White, Fraserburgh, with the best opposite sex entry.

Overall winner of the 16-race season was Mr R. McDonald of Fraserburgh.