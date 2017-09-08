Nostalgia: Back to school...

Local children went back to school in August 1992.

For many it was the first step of their school career, in a year which saw a drop of nine pupils overall throughout the Fraserburgh area compared to 1991.

Breaking that figure down, eight schools saw their roll drop - down 49 overall.

Four primary schools saw an increase in their intake - up 40, while a further two schools saw their numbers remain static.

The North School in Fraserburgh had the biggest drop in its Primary 1 intake with a fall of 19 pupils from 159 in 1991 to 140 in 1992, although the nursery school figure for the year remained at 40.

South Park School saw a drop of 19 primary one pupils meaning their numbers went from 159 to 140.

Lochpots school was down ten pupils.

A further drop was felt at St Combs Primary School where eight less children started in 1992/93 falling to 75 pupils.

However Fraserburgh Infant School saw an increase of 15 primary one pupils, with a further 80 joining the ranks of the nursery.

Pictured above is the new faces at Lochpots Primary School and pupils at Fraserburgh North School are to the left.

If you have an old photo that you would like to see featured in the Herald’s nostalgia pages then please send it to us along with some details to news@fraserburghherald.com Local children went back to school in August 1992.