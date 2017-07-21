PE teacher in bid for three-legged race record

A Fraserburgh PE teacher is making an attempt on a Guinness Book of Records entry in his native Arbroath on Saturday.

Ryan Ramsay (24), closely accompanied by “crazy South African” Lexi Liget (20) are hoping to break the 110 kilometre distance in 24 hours - for the three-legged race.

The event, starting at 10am at the Bruce House car park, is a fund-raiser for the charity REACH ACROSS, which was set up by the Ramsay family in memory of his late brother, Ross.

Ryan told us: “I have done many summer challenges, all of which have been successful, including the West Highland Way race, Land’s End to John o’ Groats solo cycle and Lexi has covered more beach miles in South Africa than you would think is physically possible so we believe we are up to the test.

“This world record attempt, to beat the record of 110km, really will push us to the extreme. The hardest bit will be the muscles that start to give way under the pressure of being tied together and walking/jogging round a very small car park hundreds and hundreds of times. It’s going to be hard work and we quite possibly could become dizzy!”

Ryan continued: “I have teamed up with Lexi Legeti to attempt to beat the record. Whether it’s possible or not we have no idea, but even if we do not succeed in the record we will complete the full 24 hours. That I promise you!”

Over the period of the record attempt, there will be stalls, and lots of other fun activities.

REACH ACROSS was set up by Ryan, his mother Sandra and a friend of the family, Donna Bow. The primary aim is to support people who have been bereaved by suicide and also people who are experiencing distressing mental health difficulties.

Contributions via the three-legged race fund-raiser can be made during the event or to the mydonate web page, https://mydonate.bt.com/events/reachacrossworld record/443311