Prosecco prayers answered with launch of new wine ‘Progrigio’

Prosecco lovers have no reason to panic over a predicted price hike.

Because a new ‘pro’ wine has been launched for customers with a taste for fizz.

‘Progrigio’ – a mix of Prosecco and Pinot Grigio – will hit the aisles in Asda stores from this week.

Made by blending the Prosecco glera grape with Pinot Grigio, the Progrigio wine offers an answer to Prosecco fans, who have been left in dismay after warnings this week that Prosecco prices could rise by 9 per cent - around 59p per bottle.

So get your flute glasses ready to wet your whistle with the new tipple, which is priced at £5 per 75cl bottle.

It has an ABV of 11 per cent.

The UK Wine and Spirit Trade Association made the Prosecco predictions due to a weaker pound, higher inflation and potential alcohol duty increases, meaning the cost of Britain’s favourite fizz is predicted to rise.

Ed Betts, Asda wine buying manager said: “We always strive to keep prices as low as possible without compromising on quality and we believe Progrigio is the ideal affordable sparkling wine alternative.”

“We want to protect the demand for sparkling wine by offering customers more choice, and by moving slightly away from the Prosecco region we have discovered a great example of quality fizz at an everyday price.”