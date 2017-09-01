St Modans garden is best in group

St Modans care home, Fraserburgh, has captured the top spot in the annual Meallmore in Bloom competition, competing against 22 other homes.

With an overall score of 79 per cent, St Modans, 2 Christian Watt Drive, has just been announced winner of the national title after its garden was named the best in the Aberdeenshire region earlier in the summer.

For its efforts and those of its gardeners, the home will receive a plaque and a £1000 cash prize to put towards gardening and associated activities.

Duncan McGregor, who assists in maintaining the gardens of Meallmore homes across the region, also receives the Area Gardener Trophy and a £300 voucher.

Judged by Meallmore director and co-founder, Aidan Hennessey, Meallmore in Bloom is now in its second year and sees all 23 of Meallmore’s care homes competing to present the best garden.

Following his judging, Mr Hennessey said: “I had a fantastic time judging all the gardens.

“At St Modans, however, there was significant evidence of wider community involvement in transforming the gardens at the home and the improvement on last year’s efforts is evident for all to see.

“At Meallmore, we put a lot of effort into ensuring the gardens of all our homes are bright, colourful and well maintained, as they can play a vital part towards improving residents’ mental health and general wellbeing.

“They also enjoy getting hands-on in our gardens too, with everyone encouraged to take part in some way.”

The landscaped gardens are safe, secure and easily accessible to residents.

Care at St Modans includes looking after those with dementia.

The home has a wide range of clients, with the age range stated as being from 18 to 110!