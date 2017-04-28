Success for Highland dancers

Highland dancers from Lawrence Dance Academy are celebrating after achieving success at the City of Aberdeen Championship.

Olivia Richardson of Strichen was named the City of Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire confined Championship Winner.

Erin Ewing was named the Aberdeen City of Aberdeen pre Championship Winner.

Brogan Martin of Huntly was named the City of Aberdeen Open Championship Winner.

The North Aberdeenshire Team Winners for 2017 will travel now to the Highlands & Islands Music and Dance Festival in Oban to compete against areas from all over Scotland.

This will be the 34th festival and is set to be the biggest one yet with over 1,100 participants taking part in 125 competition classes in 11 disiplines.