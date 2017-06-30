Theftivals: One in five Scots are victim of festival theft

New figures just released have found that one in five people (20%) in Scotland have been victims of theft at a UK festival, with the average amount of stolen goods amounting to £126 per person.
Some 29% of the people who have had items stolen have had so from their person, while theft hot spots included onsite accommodation (53%) and their cars parked onsite (18%).
The research by Together Mutual Insurance comes as 1.9 million Brits are confirmed as attending a UK festival in 2017 with numbers expected to rise due to the weak pound discouraging travel abroad.
Must-grab festival items for thieves include mobile phones (11%), cash (11%) and cameras (6%).
When it comes to reporting thefts, almost two thirds (65%) of people from Scotland took time to inform the festival authorities or police in a last ditched attempt to catch the thief.
The study also asked Scots to name which UK festivals they had been to, with T in the Park coming in at number one.
The top five was:
T in the Park (48%)
Glastonbury (24%)
Reading (15%)
Creamfields (14%)
V Festival (8%)
Jon Craven, CEO of Together Mutual Insurance, who commissioned the survey, said: “Our advice for festival-goers this summer is to take advantage of the security options such as onsite lockers, even if you have to pay a few pounds for it.
“We would also recommend that people insure their items before they attend, that way they are protected if something does go wrong.”
