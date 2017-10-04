Volunteers sought for new SPCA supporter group

The Scottish SPCA is looking for volunteers to join its new Aberdeen Supporter Group to help raise funds for Scotland’s abused, abandoned and injured animals.

Sharon Meiklejohn, Scottish SPCA senior community fundraiser said, “We are looking for kind hearted people to be part of the exciting new Aberdeen Supporter Group to raise funds for the Society throughout the year by arranging and taking part in various activities. These might include can collections, bag packing, fairs and more.

“It’s a great way to spend time with friends or meet new people. We’d really love to hear from anyone who would like to lend a hand to help the animals in desperate need of our care!

“The Scottish SPCA’s Aberdeenshire Animal Rescue and Rehoming Centre rehomed over 580 animals last year, which is fantastic, but clearly shows how busy we can be.

“Fundraising is a great way of helping Scotland’s animals and it also raises awareness of the charity in the local area.”

The Scottish SPCA doesn’t receive any government or lottery funding therefore rely solely on the public to be able to continue its vital work rescuing and rehoming animals.

Anyone interested in joining the group should come along to our Aberdeenshire Animal Rescue and Rehoming Centre, Drumoak Banchory, AB31 5AJ on Saturday 14 October at 12.30pm. Alternatively email: fundraising@scottishspca.org or call fundraising on 03000 999 999 (option 4) or visit www.scottishspca.org/aberdeen for more information.