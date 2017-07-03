A glamorous gift!

Chest Heart & Stroke Scotland’s shop in Rosemount, Aberdeen, has been gifted 50 beautiful prom dresses from Blush Bridal in Fraserburgh.

The Broch shop is currently expanding its bridesmaid department and no longer had retail space for the prom-style dresses.

They felt that CHSS was a charity close to their hearts and so donated them to the Aberdeen shop on Rosemount Viaduct.

Yvette Jeffrey, retail manager at the store, said: “The dresses are all beautifully detailed and come in a range of styles and colours so there is sure to be a style to match everyone’s taste.

“We have a few of them on display, but please pop in to the store and ask our friendly staff and volunteers to show you the rest of the stock. I’d like to extend my thanks to the team at Blush Bridal for such a generous donation.”