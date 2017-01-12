Search

A third of Brits are petrified by Friday 13th

Lucky or unlucky... Do you suffer from Triskaidekaphobia, a fear of Friday the 13th?

Tomorrow a third of Britons are expected to change their plans as its Friday the 13th, the traditional day of bad luck. This phobia is so common in Britain that it now has its own special name, Triskaidekaphobia - a fear of Friday the 13th.

