A90 Contraflow this weekend at Blackdog

A contraflow will be in place on the A90 at Blackdog this weekend to enable the contractor for the Aberdeen Western Peripheral/Balmedie to Tipperty project to dismantle scaffolding from a new structure at Blackdog Junction.

The contraflow is expected to be in place from 8pm on Friday, July 21 until 6am on Monday, July 24 with traffic initially running on the southbound carriageway, before transferring onto the northbound carriageway.

A temporary 40mph speed restriction will be in operation while the contraflow is in place.

A Transport Scotland spokesperson said: “The removal of the scaffolding from this structure is a sign of progress at this location, but we need to remind road users that works are still underway and road workers will still be working either alongside or on the new bridge. We would therefore like to ask them to continue to drive with extreme caution and to observe all signage.

“We would also like to thank road users and the local community for their on-going support and patience during the construction works.”

When complete, the AWPR/B-T will help to reduce congestion, cut journey times, improve safety and lower pollution in Aberdeen City Centre. It will also enable local authorities to develop public transport solutions.