A90 to temporarily close for utility works

The contractor for the Aberdeen Western Peripheral Route is expected to close the A90 at Charleston for around ten minutes between midnight and 4am on Friday, October 6.

It is anticipated that the temporary closure, called a ‘stop stop’ because traffic in both directions will come to a complete halt, will take place in the early hours of the morning when traffic flows are at their lowest.

This short, temporary closure will enable new poles to be installed at both sides of the A90 and power lines to be transferred from existing poles.

The A90 will re-open immediately after these works have been completed.

A Transport Scotland spokesperson said: “Subject to weather conditions, it will be necessary for the contractor to close the A90 at Charleston for safety reasons for around 10 minutes early on Friday, October 6 while essential utility works are undertaken.

"Anyone planning to use the A90 between midnight and 4am on Friday, October 6 should build in the possibility of a short delay to their journey so that they can reach their destination on time.

“We would like to encourage all road users to observe all road signage to enhance their safety, as well as the safety of others.

“We would also like to thank road users for their continued patience and support during the construction of this major infrastructure project.”