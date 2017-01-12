Search

Aberdeenshire urged to nominate young heroes

Successful Young Scot Award nominees could follow in the footsteps of previous winner, Paolo Nutini.

Aberdeenshire residents have six weeks to nominate their local young heroes for the Young Scot Awards 2017.

