Active Schools Aberdeenshire launches social media presence

A programme which gives Aberdeenshire’s school children opportunities to lead active and healthy lifestyles has branched out onto social media to boost links with pupils, parents and local communities across the area and beyond.

Through Active Schools Aberdeenshire, pupils have the chance to take part in a variety of sports activities before, during and after school, and now you can follow them on Facebook and Twitter.

Three Facebook pages for North, Central and South Aberdeenshire have been set up as well as a Twitter feed which the Active Schools team is using to promote events as well as follow-up features, video clips and photos of activities.

Vice-chair of Aberdeenshire Council’s Education, Learning & Leisure committee, Cllr Charles Buchan. said: “The Active Schools team in Aberdeenshire have enjoyed great success recently and just last week two schools received Gold School Sport Awards from sportscotland for innovation in delivering PE and extra-curricular sport.

“These are the kind of achievements the new Facebook and Twitter feeds will be celebrating, as well as promoting events such as the recent Santa run in Ellon or the Fit4Girls programme.

“I’m pleased that the programme has joined the digital age and look forward to seeing the pages grow as word spreads of the ongoing success of pupils and staff in Aberdeenshire.”