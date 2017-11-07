Aden-een spooktacular brings Mintlaw woods to life

Audience members at this year’s Aden-een: The Shell Fireworks Parade have said it was the best one yet.

Around 300 performers took part in an evening of creative performances in the beautifully lit woods at Aden Country Park in Mintlaw.

This year the theme was the works of Robert Louis Stevenson featuring scenes from Treasure Island and the Strange Case of Dr Jekyll & Mr Hyde.

The catering outlets did a roaring trade and large crowds gathered in the Courtyard to watch Guarana Street Band and Red Brick from Peterhead.

A fireworks display by Dave and the Dragonfire Crew lit up the sky and received a huge round of applause when it ended.

The Shell Engineering Scheme and Shell Girls in Energy worked in the park all day setting up and marshalling in the evening.

They were joined by the Prince’s Trust Team 42 and around 40 other volunteers who gave up their time to make the evening a success.

Modo would like to thank all the participants, volunteers, parents, carers, schools, Aberdeenshire Council, Shell UK, BDP, Cashback for Creativity, Creative Scotland, Roundhouse, Your Voice Your Choice, local businesses, photographers, the local press, the audience and all other partners for making the ninth Shell Fireworks Parade a success.

Commenting on the event Jim Savege, Chief Executive of Aberdeenshire Council said: “It was great to see so many people out enjoying themselves.

“The amount of preparation and hard work that the hundreds of young people invested in making Aden-een a success really shone through – such imagination, entertainment, and confidence from all of the elements of the evening. A great night – really proud to be a part of this brilliant Aberdeenshire spectacular.”

Buchan Area Manager, Chris White, said: “The Shell Fireworks Parade Aden-een event is a delight that has grown year on year.

“Professionally organised and spectacular, but it is the energy and commitment of so many young people from across the Buchan corner that gives it such a special place in the calendar.”

John Raine, Social Investment Manager at Shell UK added: “Shell is pleased to be supporting Theatre Modo with the Shell Fireworks Parade.

“Our aim at the St Fergus Gas plant is to be a good neighbour with our social investment programmes developed in conjunction with local communities to ensure real and lasting benefits.

“Now in its ninth year, the Shell Fireworks Parade brings together and engages hundreds of participants from across Aberdeenshire, giving young people real skills and experiences as they create routines, props and performances for the big event.”

Mr Raine continued: “This year’s event was yet again a fantastic celebration of culture and community in the beautiful surrounds of Aden Country Park.

“Everyone who took part, supported or attended should be extremely proud of themselves.

“Well done Martin and the Theatre Modo team!”