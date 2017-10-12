Another rise in passenger numbers at Aberdeen International Airport

Passenger numbers for September increased year on year at Aberdeen International Airport for the fifth consecutive month.

A total of 284, 899 passengers travelled from the airport during the last month, an overall passenger increase of 3.9% YOY. This increase was driven by the airport’s international and domestic fixed-wing traffic with helicopter traffic remaining down YOY.

Some 252, 478 fixed-wing passengers were reported in September versus 238, 883 in the same month in 2016: an increase of 5.7%. This passenger number growth was comprised of a 7.2% increase in domestic fixed-wing traffic and a 3.3% increase in international fixed-wing traffic respectively.

The continued increase in passenger numbers are reflective of the airport’s strengthening network of international leisure destinations as well as the continuation of strong domestic and international business routes.

Carol Benzie, managing director of Aberdeen International Airport, said: “It is fantastic to see our passenger numbers continue to increase throughout 2017.

"In September we saw the return of the SPE Offshore Europe conference which strengthened numbers through our terminal. This, along with the continued strong performances of our domestic and international leisure routes, is reflected by the encouraging increase in fixed-wing passenger numbers that we have seen in September.”

Aberdeen once again hosted the SPE Offshore Europe Conference at the AECC in September. The conference brought with it an influx of business travellers flying to and from Aberdeen within the first week of the month.

When this conference is next hosted by Aberdeen in 2019, the airports transformation project will be complete, along with the new AECC building that will be open just minutes away from the airport terminal building providing access to world class conferences and events