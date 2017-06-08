Appeal for caution over fidget spinners

Fidget spinners are the latest must-have item, generally sold as toys and now being seen in playgrounds all over the country.

However, it appears some have not been properly tested for safety and Aberdeenshire Council’s Trading Standards Team is warning consumers to be vigilant.

There have been reports that parts have become detached from a number of fidget spinners, which could pose a choking hazard.

Of significant concern is that some light-up models incorporate button cell batteries which are not secured appropriately, and can become accessible. This poses a significant risk, should children swallow these batteries.

They should bear the CE Mark and details of the manufacturer or importer into the EU. The manufacturer or importer must also hold the relevant technical documentation.

Aberdeenshire Council’s Trading Standards Manager, Wilma Urquhart, said: “While there have been no reports of any injuries in Aberdeenshire, we are warning parents not to allow children under 36 months to play with these items.

“Furthermore check that if your children have a light-up fidget spinner, the battery is only accessible by using a tool, such as a screwdriver. Do not allow children to play with items which have unsecured access to batteries.”

Trading Standards staff are visiting premises across Aberdeenshire to ensure any stock of fidget spinners is compliant with safety regulations.

If you have concerns about an item you have purchased, please call the Citizens Advice Consumer Helpline on 03454 040506.

If you are a business and have any doubts over stock you have purchased, please contact trading standards on (01467) 537222 or (01346) 415888. Email: trading.standards@aberdeenshire.gov.uk

If you believe your child may have swallowed a button cell battery, seek medical attention immediately. Do NOT try to make them vomit.