Appeal for information over missing taxi driver

Police Scotland is appealing for information to trace taxi driver, Robert Stevenson, who is aged 65 and has been reported missing from Portsoy.

Robert was last seen about 4pm on Thursday, May 11 on Seafield Terrace, Portsoy, within the blue Dacia Duster taxi, registration mark R10AAT.

The taxi has 'AA Taxis' on the roof sign and logos on both onside and offside doors. Anyone who has seen this vehicle since this time is asked to report this to Police.

Robert is described as 5 feet 4 inches tall, white, slim build, with brown eyes, short grey hair and a moustache. He is believed to be wearing a white, pink and blue checked shirt, black trousers and shoes.

Anyone who may have any information that could assist tracing Robert is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101.