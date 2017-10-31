Appeal to trace missing Fraserburgh woman

Officers in the North east are continuing to appeal to the public for help to trace Natasha Ritchie, who has been reported missing.

Natasha, 31, was last seen in the Memsie area of Fraserburgh at around 6.15pm on Sunday, October 29.

It is understood that she may have been in the Watermill Road/Sycamore Row area of Fraserburgh yesterday (Monday, October 30) at around 10.30am.

Sergeant Martin MacDougall said: "It is out of character for Natasha not to be in touch with her family and we are very concerned for her welfare particularly as she is eight months pregnant.

"We just want to make sure she is ok and would ask her to contact us. Natasha is well known in Fraserburgh and also has connections to Peterhead and we would ask that if you have any information that may assist us in tracing her please contact us on 101 quoting incident number 0831 of 30/10."

Natasha is described as around 5ft 5ins tall, has long brown hair and is heavily pregnant.

She is thought to be wearing black leggings, a blue jacket and black Nike trainers.