Baby degus search for their forever home

The Scottish SPCA is seeking a new home for nine male baby degus.

The degus, who are only six weeks old, came into the care of the Society’s Aberdeen Animal Rescue and Rehoming Centre as they were an unexpected litter.

Centre staff are inviting the public to meet them, as degu’s can be great pets.

Centre Assistant Manager Claire Tyczynska said, “They are all a little nervous just now as they are only young and are still getting used to people handling them.

“With regular contact from their owners we have no doubt they’ll make great pets and provide their owners with hours of fun.

“Ideally we’d like them to be rehomed in pairs or small groups as they are social creatures who enjoy the company of their own kind.

“We’d love to hear from anyone who can give our degus a home that they deserve.”

Anyone interested in offering a pair or small group of degus a home can call the Aberdeenshire Animal Rescue and Rehoming Centre on 03000 999 999.