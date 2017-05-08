Blue Light Festival 'one of the best yet'

This year's Blue Light Festival has been hailed as 'one of the best yet' by organisers.

The event took place in Fraserburgh on Sunday and thousands of folk headed to the town to take part in the special celebration of the emergency services..

Alexander Radunchev (6) and his sister Nadia (14) visit a fire engine.

There was a whole host of activities for visitors to enjoy - both inside and outside the town's leisure centre.

The festival provided a fun-filled family day out for all the family with a packed programme for everyone to enjoy.

Representatives from the Scottish Ambulance Service, Police Scotland, Coastguard and Scottish Fire & Rescue. were in attendance, while there were also representatives from Broch Community First Responders and Police Scotland Youth Volunteers.

The fun got underway at 12.30pm with a parade of emergency vehicles at the centre.

Finlay McKay (2), from Banff on a miniature volunteer blood bike.

A demonstration by the British Divers and Marine Life Rescue was held at 1pm, while at 2pm there was a demonstration from the joint emergency services. Fraserburgh First Responders displayed their skills during a demo at 3pm.

Inside the centre there were performances from Broch Drama Group and Lochpots School Choir.

The 610 Dancers also took to the stage followed by the British Legion Pipe Band. A special magic show was also held.

Organisers, Doug Ewen, said the event had been one of the best in recent years with around 2,000 people in attendance.

There was plenty to do inside as well as outside at this year's Blue Light Festival.

"All the emergency services were here and we did several displays including some fun scenarios," he said.

"Overall it has been a great day."

Although the event was free, any money raised at the stalls will be pooled and distributed to local causes.