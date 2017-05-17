Booking opens for Aberdeenshire’s summer activity camps

Are you the parent or guardian of a child in Aberdeenshire? Perhaps you’re already planning ahead to the summer holidays or maybe you struggled to find things to do with your children over Easter?

Then our summer activity camps are the thing for you and booking has now opened!

Following the success of a pilot programme last year, a wider series of holiday camps is taking place this summer in Aberdeenshire for children aged 5 to 14 years.

The camps will take place at the following locations during the summer holidays:

Huntly (Monday 3 to Friday 7 July)

Turriff and Alford (Monday 10 to Friday 14 July)

Ellon, Alford and Banchory (Monday 17 to Friday 21 July)

Banff (Monday 24 to Friday 28 July)

Fraserburgh, Huntly and Stonehaven (Monday 31 July to Friday 4 August)

Peterhead (Monday 7 to Friday 11 August)

Ellon (Monday 14 to Friday 18 August).

The main activities will take place between 9am and 5pm and places can be booked for a full day for £27 or a half-day for £15.

A 60% discount is available for those in receipt of certain benefits, for full eligibility criteria please visit http://bit.ly/sportsentryfees

To make it easier for parents, early drop-off from 7.30am will be available at a cost of £1.50 as well as late pick-up until 6pm, also at a cost of £1.50.

Children will be looked after throughout the day by experienced holiday activity leaders with specialist staff providing a varied programme of sports and cultural activities, such as swimming, skiing, climbing and zorbing as well as circus skills, arts and crafts sessions and story-telling.

Detailed programmes for each camp can now be found on the council’s website http://www.aberdeenshire.gov.uk/local/holiday-programmes/

Customers who already have an Active Aberdeenshire account can log in and pay online and those who do not, should call or drop in to their local sports centre to set up this simple online account.

For more information please call (01467) 539 608, ask your questions via the Active Aberdeenshire Facebook page or email rachel.boal@aberdeenshire.gov.uk