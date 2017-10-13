Bowel Cancer UK calling for all men to grow a beard this December

Bowel Cancer UK is calling on dads, brothers, sons, nephews, grandads and uncles to grow a beard this December to raise awareness and money to support vital research and lifesaving work to stop bowel cancer.

The rules are simple, just clean shave on November 30 and let your facial hair flourish throughout the month of December. Already bearded? No problem. Dye, ditch or decorate your beard and join the campaign.

Bowel cancer is the third most common cancer in men in the UK and the nation’s second biggest cancer killer. It doesn’t have to be this way as the disease is treatable and curable, especially if diagnosed early.

Decembeard is supported by sports broadcaster, Jim Rosenthal: “Lads, winter’s cold so why don’t you do your face a favour and give it some warmth by growing a beard this December. You’ll be raising money and awareness for a great cause that affects 1 in 14 men.”

Sign up to Decembeard and give hope to those that are going through treatment, remember loved ones and come together to stop bowel cancer: bowelcanceruk.org.uk/decembeard