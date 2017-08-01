Brainwalkers in Nevis hike

Eight brave Buchan folk took on the challenge of climbing Ben Nevis at the weekend in aid of the Scottish Associaton for Mental health (SAMH).

The eight, who have called themselves the Brain Walkers, decided to take on the challenge in a bid to raise cash and help promote the charity.

Former Mintlaw Academy pupils Kirstie Rennie, Rachel Little, Keri Chrichton, Harry Little and Chris Rennie, Louise Phillips, a nurse practitioner at Mintlaw Surgery, Nikki Little, an early years practitioner, and Sonia Pratt, a staff nurse at Peterhead Community Hospital, undertook the challenge on Sunday, July 30.

Louise told The Buchanie: “We are fundraising to help promote mental health awareness, which is not only close to our hearts, but affects one in four people in Scotland each year.

“SAMH has been working to promote mental health in Scotland since 1923 and has provided more than 3,000 community-based services across Scotland.

“As well as supporting community-based individuals, they also deliver national-based programmes.”

Louise said the newest campaign ‘Going to be...” is all about young people’s mental health, as currently advertised on television.

“Chris Rennie, who is 20, and a former pupil of Mintlaw Academy. is our inspiration.

“He is currently a student at Strathclyde University.

“He was diagnosed three years ago with depression and anxiety and has been given lots of support in Glasgow through the Arran Centre and SAMH is his chosen charity,” she said.

So far this year, the group has raised more than £6,000 through selling squares for a Michael Kors voucher, a T party in the Garret Bar in Mintlaw and a bucket raffle at Edinburgh Playhouse.

For the Ben Nevis Challenge, the group handed out sponsor forms and had a charity bucket in Mintlaw Surgery.

They also created a JustGiving page at www.justgiving.com/fundraising/brainwalkers

“We will be collecting money until the end of August for this event, so if anyone wishes to donate to the cause, then please do so via any of the methods above,” added Louise.

SAMH operates over 60 services and communities across Scotland. For details of local services call 0141 530 1000 from 9am to 5pm, Monday to Friday.