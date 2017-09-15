Brainwalkers raise £2,522

More than £2,500 has been raised for the Scottish Association of Mental Health (SAMH) following a successful climb of Ben Nevis by eight Buchan fundraisers.

Former Mintlaw Academy pupils Kirstie Rennie, Rachel Little, Keri Chrichton, Harry Little and Chris Rennie, Louise Phillips, a nurser paractitioner at Mintlaw Surgery, Nikki Little, an early years practitioner and Sonia Pratt, a staff nurse at Peterhead Community Hospital, undertook the challenge earlier this year.

The eight, who called themselves the Brainwalkers, wanted to help and promote the charity.

Group member Chris Rennie, currently a student at Strathclyde University, provided the inspiration for the fundraiser.

Louise Phillips told the Buchanie: “He was diagnosed three years ago with depression and anxiety had has been given lots of support in Glasgow through the Arran Centre and SAMH is his chosen charity.”

In total, the group has raised £8,647.30 for SAMH through a number of fundraisers, including selling squares for a Michael Kors voucher, a T-party in the Garret Bar in Mintlaw and a bucket raffle at Edinburgh Playhouse.

For the Ben Nevis Challenge the group handed out sponsor forms and had a charity bucket in Mintlaw Surgery.

They have thanked everyone who donated to the cause for their support.

SAMH operates over 60 services across Scotland. For details of local services call 0141 530 1000 from 9am to 5pm, Monday to Friday.