Bright sparks wanted for Bright Ideas

Shell has called for schools across Aberdeenshire to enter The Bright Ideas Challenge, its national schools’ science competition, now in its third year.

The competition invites students aged 11 to 14 to use their science, technology, engineering and maths (STEM) skills and creativity to develop innovative solutions that could power our future cities.

The prize for the best ‘bright idea’ is £5,000 to super-size the winning school’s STEM teaching.

Last year a team from Mintlaw Academy were crowned winners in Aberdeenshire.

Their winning ‘bright idea’ involved fitness trackers which gave active users a discount off their energy bill.

They won £1,500 for their school as well as individual prizes and a VIP trip to Make the Future Live, Shell’s four-day festival of ideas and innovation.

Teacher at Mintlaw, Jennifer Innes, said: “The pupils really thrived taking part in the competition.

“They were able to place what theyhad been learning in a real-world situation and add their own personal creativity alongside learning about some of the big challenges we’re facing as a society,” she added.

The competition offers a unique and hands-on experience that sparks young people’s curiosity in science and engineering.

It also helps teachers to deliver STEM in a fun and engaging way which links closely to the curriculum.

The Bright Ideas Challenge is open for entries now and will close at 5pm April 27, 2018.