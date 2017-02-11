Brits hiding over 2,500 calories under their beds

Three fifths of Britons admit to hiding snacks around the house, in order to keep them away from their family, loved ones and housemates.

According to the poll, snack-stashing Britons keep over 2,500 calories worth of goodies, with the top spots for hiding including under their bed, in their wardrobe and at the back of the kitchen cupboards.

Chocolate, sweets and crisps are among the goodies hidden around the home by three fifths of Britons, who prefer not to share and want to keep their naughty treats for themselves.

The survey was carried out by home interiors specialist www.hillarys.co.uk. 2,417 Britons aged 18 and over were quizzed about their home experiences and habits, all of whom stated that they shared their home with others, whether family, a partner or housemates.

Initially all respondents were asked ‘Have you ever hidden snacks from others in your household?’ to which three fifths of respondents (61%) admitted they have. When asked to expand on what types of snacks they were most likely to hide, provided with a list of possible responses and told to select all that applied, the top five hidden snacks were revealed as follows:

Chocolate - 74%

Sweets - 68%

Crisps - 45%

Biscuits - 29%

Cake - 13%.

All respondents who confessed that they hid snacks were then asked to state where they were most likely to hide their goodies, with ‘under the bed’ (37%), ‘in my wardrobe’ (25%), ‘at the back of the kitchen cupboards and out of sight’ (20%) revealed as the top hiding spots. When asked if they’d been caught hiding snacks, a third (34%) confessed that they had been caught, with 89% stating that it hadn’t stopped them from continuing to do so.

What’s more, all respondents who had hidden goodies were asked to estimate the calorific content of the snacks they currently had stashed. Once all of the responses were collated it was revealed that the average snack-hiding Briton has 2,585 worth of calories underneath their bed.

Tara Hall, spokesperson for www.hillarys.co.uk, said: “Enjoying the odd midnight snack is one thing, but stashing away the contents of a sweetshop in case of a ‘dietary’ emergency is a bit extreme.”