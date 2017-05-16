Broch nursery told to improve care

A Fraserburgh nursery has been told it must make swift improvements to the care provided to children.

Inspectors from the Care Inspectorate have served a formal improvement notice on Peek A Boo Nursery on the town’s Buchan Road after concerns were raised during an unannounced inspection in April this year.

Inspectors were concerned that insufficient progress had been made following an earlier inspection in February which noted that effective systems were not in place to safeguard and protect children, which in turn could place them at risk.

The Improvement Notice, which was issued on Monday, says the management of the nursery have until the end of the month to demonstrate staff have skills, knowledge and experience necessary to protect children.

They must also ensure that proper provision is being made for the health, welfare and safety needs of children attending the nursery.

In particular they must ensure that a system is in place which provides that any child protection concerns are referred to appropriate organisations quickly.

Staff must also assess the level of risk to children and ensure that any required action is taken.

A spokesperson for the Care Inspectorate said: “This improvement notice clearly lays out the areas which require swift improvement, so that children are protected and the care they receive is of a standard they have a right to expect.

“We will return to this nursery in due course to check on progress.

“If we are not satisfied that swift and sustained progress is being made to address these issues we will not hesitate to take further action.

“Every child in Scotland has the right to safe, good quality and compassionate care which meets their needs and respects their rights,” they added.

A spokesperson for Peek-a-Boo Nursery said: “We are naturally very disappointed with the findings following the Care Inspectorate’s recent visit.

"We will continue to invest in staff training, new resources and to seek external support, to bring the nursery up to the required operating standards and we are encouraged that the Care Inspectorate and Aberdeenshire Council are willing to work with us to remedy this situation.

“We want to assure all parents that we remain absolutely committed to resolving all outstanding areas of concern and would like to thank them for their continued support.

“We are now much clearer on the specific areas which require improvement and our focus will be targeted on introducing change so that Peek-a-Boo Nursery is a child care centre of which Fraserburgh can be proud. We will work hard to meet the requirements of the Care Inspectorate within the 29 May timescale.”