Broch on n-ice list for Christmas

Fraserburgh will be spreading the Christmas cheer for all to hear this December as the town hosts its first ever Frozen Fraserburgh event featuring an ice rink.

Since the start of the year, Fraserburgh Super Saturdays, Fraserburgh Rotary Club, businesses and locals have worked together to generate enough cash to bring an ice rink to the town.

That fundraising target has now been achieved and the ice rink will be in situ in the Broch for a weekend-long festive event on December 8 and 9 - free of charge!

The groups raised the funds by organising raffles, a tartan ball, a drive-in cinema event and collecting donations from local businesses and people. They were also successful in a bid from the Area Initiatives Fund.

Super Saturdays co-ordinator, Leona Findlay, said: “This December we plan to put the town on the map for the right reasons and have been fundraising to bring an ice rink to the town for a weekend.

“Talk of an ice rink coming to Fraserburgh has craeted a buzz in the town and everyone is excited for the Frozen Fraserburgh event.

“Businesses are onboard with the plans and are looking forward to welcoming visitors from near and far with special offers and great deals.”

Leon said they had taken the decision to make the ice rink free for everyone to use so that all could afford to enjoy the experience.

The weekend-long event will kick-off on Friday, December 8 in Saltoun Square with Fraserburgh’s Christmas late night shopping experience featuring the ice rink at 4pm.

There will be a special visit from Santa who will be arriving on his sleigh after his parrade around town which starts at 6pm from the British Legion car park.

The festive event will also have children’s attractions, music, food and refreshments as well as lots of Christmas offers from local shops and restaurants.

The following day, Saturday, December 9, the Frozen Fraserburgh event will be officially opened by Santa and the local pipe band, with the ice rink as the main attraction for the day.

The event will feature the RNLI Santa’s Grotto, along with a wealth of stalls, bringing lots of inspirational gift ideas, a fantastic selection of street food, live music and much more.

For more information, or to keep up-to-date with all the news and information about Super Saturdays, visit their Facebook page www.faceboo.com/fraserburghsupersaturdays or fraserburgh.super.saturdays@gmail.com