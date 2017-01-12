Search

ACE Winches secures spooling contract with Oceaneering

The contract will be the first time ACE Winches newly developed 500te reel drive system is used

Turriff-based ACE Winches, has secured a spooling contract with Oceaneering for Shell’s Prelude Floating Liquefied Natural Gas (FLNG) project.

