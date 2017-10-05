Broch fish supplier teams up with ALDI

Prime Seafoods has landed a new £1 million contract to supply all 75 ALDI stores in Scotland with MSC-certified fresh Scottish cod and haddock.

The Fraserburgh-based team at Prime Seafoods sources MSC-certified Scottish cod and haddock fresh from the local markets in Peterhead and Fraserburgh before processing into fillets and delivering to ALDI stores throughout the country.

The contract is initially for 12 months.

George Forman from Prime Seafoods said: “We’ve been working with ALDI for more than a year, supplying stores with the best quality fresh MSC-certified Scottish cod and haddock.

“In this time, demand from ALDI customers has grown and, as a result, we’ve increased our contract with ALDI by nearly 30%.

“This is great news for shoppers who love fresh fish, and for the fishing fleets and markets in the north east that we work with on a daily basis.”

Graham Nicolson, Group Buying Director for ALDI in Scotland, said: “Working with the best Scottish suppliers is a top priority for us and Prime Seafoods is a perfect example of the way we work in partnership with amazing Scottish producers to get the best quality products on our shelves.

“We only stock sustainable fresh Scottish cod and haddock that is never pre-frozen, and George’s team at Prime Seafoods delivers on that demand, meaning our customers can buy the freshest, highest quality Scottish cod and haddock every time they shop with us.”

Smoked or Unsmoked Scottish Cod Fillets (£2.99/280g) and Smoked or Unsmoked Scottish Boneless Haddock Fillets (£2.99/280g) are available now in all ALDI stores in Scotland.