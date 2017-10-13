Broch tourist office to close

Fraserburgh’s Museum of Scottish Lighthouses is to play a key role in VisitScotland’s revised focus on how to inform its customers.

There has been a 58% drop in footfall to VisitScotland Information Centres across Scotland in the past 12 years and two out of three visitors are now accessing information online.

Existing VisitScotland iCentres at Fraserburgh, Huntly, Stonehaven and Banff will cease trading at the end of this month.

Information provision will continue in all locations through partnership arrangements with local visitor attractions, car hire firms, businesses, tourism groups and local tourism experts.

VisitScotland has recruited over 1,500 VisitScotland Information Partners nationally to ensure there is an information touchpoint in every single corner of the country.