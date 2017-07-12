Firm introduces 4G to Fraserburgh

Vodafone UK has announced it has recently introduced 4G to its network in the Fraserburgh area as part of its multi-billion network modernisation programme.

Customers will now be offered a much more reliable mobile data experience, faster data download and upload speeds as well as a better video quality on a range of smartphones to fit any budget.

In addition, upgrades to 3G will bring stronger voice coverage along with faster call connection times and great speech quality.

Vodafone has invested more than £2 billion in its network and services since 2014 and expects to spend another £2 billion on them over the next three years.

The firm also continues to develop innovative approaches to the challenge of poor coverage in rural areas.

The Vodafone Rural Open Sure Signal programme has brought 3G coverage to 84 rural communities across the UK over the last two years.