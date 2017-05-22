Glittering accolades for Fraserburgh butcher

Delicious kebabs and tasty chicken have helped secure Fraserburgh’s Bruce of the Broch a wealth of Gold and Silver accolades in the Scottish Craft Butchers Awards.

The Awards, presented at the recent Scottish Meat Trade Fair 2017 in Perth, recognised and rewarded the best barbecue products, ready meals and ready-to-cook products currently available in Scotland’s butcher’s shops.

The Broad Street butchers scooped four Gold Awards for their Meat Kebab Combo, Chilli Beeef and Chicken Riggler, Honey Roast En-Croute and Jack Daniels Chicken Meal.

They also secured four Silver Awards for their Mini BBQ Meatloaf, Lamb Noisette Wellington, Chicken and Black Pudding and Macaroni and Black Pudding.

Douglas Scott, Chief Executive of Scottish Craft Butchers, said the industry focus on barbecue and ready prepared products reflected consumer demand and praised the high standard of entry in this year’s awards.

“It is important for us to encourage our local butchers to produce quality new and innovative offerings to interest customers during summer barbecue season and those who find time they have limited time to prepare meals.

“This type of product is proving increasingly popular and discerning customers will always look to their local butcher for first choice.

“Scottish butchers like Bruce of the Broch are leading the way with some of the best products in Scotland – using fresh ingredients - and we’re delighted they’ve achieved such high recognition from their industry.

“These awards show customers just what a high standard their local butcher sets.”

The awards, sponsored by Lucas Ingredients, Dalziel Ltd. And Scobies Direct, attracted around 230 entries from over 40 butchers from Shetland to the Solway in a keenly contested assessment process.