Highly rated hotel is on the market

There is a possibility that the once busy Pitsligo Arms Hotel can be brought back into use, as a Fraserburgh estate agent puts it on the market.

The hotel, which has five en-suite letting bedrooms, as well as owners’ accommodation, is on offer from Brown and McRae for offers around £195,000.

Or it can be rented for £400 a week.

It had previously been operated since 2009 by Norman and Colin Mcintosh-Forbes who are currently unavailable for comment.

Although closed the hotel is fully furnished and sparkling, ready for customers in bar, restaurant and letting rooms.

The sellers say the dining room has capacity for nine tables and seating, with a separate function room that would seat approximately 15 people.

An oak staircase leads from the main hallway to the upper floor where the bedrooms are located.

Brown and McRae add: “There is vehicular access for management to the side of the Hotel. There is a hard standing concrete area where there are outbuildings. To the right hand-side is a piece of ground that has in the past had planning permission for the erection of two dwelling houses but this has since lapsed. The land/concrete area mentioned above is available by separate negotiations.”

The hotel has achieved a high 82% ‘excellent’ rating on Trip Advisor.

Its merits were confirmed by local Councillor Jim Ingram, who is quoted as saying that losing the hotel is a blow to the community, and that he was very sad to see it as it is now.

He continued: “I’m certainly hopeful that it can be brought back into operation.

“It was a real asset not only to the village but to the surrounding area - it had an excellent reputation.”

The New Pitsligo website (http://www.newpitsligo.org) states that “New Pitsligo is a small village set in the heart of Aberdeenshire and currently has a population of 1060 people.”

From the experience of the writer of this article, that size of population is well able to sustain licensed premises.

The re-opening of the Pitsligo Arms Hotel could be the boost that is needed to stimulate the local economy by bringing people into the village, which suffered recently with the closure of the long-established bakery, John Smith & Sons.