Last gasp try to change bank’s mind

A petition has been organised by a number of Broch residents to try to persuade the Clydesdale Bank to retain a cash dispenser (ATM).

The Broch branch is due to close on Monday, May 8, but there is dismay that the Clydesdale ATM will also disappear.

It is noted that in other towns where the Clydesdale Bank has closed branches and withdrawn ATMs, other banks have followed suit.

The petition was organised by Mr David Donn, who said: “We’ve seen recent examples of bank closures where head office has pointed to the existence of other banks and ATMs in the town and basically said to the local community, ‘You’ll be fine as our rivals are still here’. Within sometimes a very short time, we’ve seen closure announcements from other banks in the same locality.

“Portsoy and Cullen are examples where the Clydesdale Bank closed and locals were told you still have other banks to fall back on. Now, there are no banks at all in these places. If the Clydesdale Bank can close down its Fraserburgh Branch there’s no guarantee other banks won’t follow suit.

“We need a minimum of a cash machine locally to continue to provide Clydesdale customers with a service.”