Patrick Miley on ‘training for success’

Following the launch of Go Network by Business Gateway in June, with relevance to city and North-east, a second event will be held on the indoor running track at Aberdeen Sports Village, from 2 to 4pm on September 21.

High-performance swim coach Patrick Miley will address Business Gateway Aberdeen City & Shire’s event.

Patrick believes the North-east has “world-class facilities” to develop Scotland’s best. His daughter, Hannah, has flourished under his tutelage, winning Commonwealth gold and swimming in three Olympic Games.

His topic is ‘Training for Success’, looking at the correlation between sport and business to overcome obstacles and develop a mindset leading to successful results. Call 01224 289725 to book.