Property growth returns across Aberdeenshire

Following a turbulent few years, confidence is returning steadily to the Aberdeenshire housing market.

This is the finding of property consultancy, CKD Galbraith.

According to figures revealed by the firm’s Aberdeen office, supply and demand for all shapes and sizes of properties across the region showed healthy signs of growth over the first quarter of the year (January-March 2017).

During the first three months of 2017 buyers remained sensitive to pricing but there appeared to be renewed enthusiasm with a 13 per cent increase in the number property viewings compared to the previous quarter.

The number of properties sold by CKD Galbraith during the first quarter increased by three fold whilst property registrations also doubled in number compared to the same period of 2016.

Hannah Christiansen, head of residential sales at the Aberdeen office, said: “The market has proven to be very resilient to change over the past three to four years and we’re confident the figures for the first quarter of this year demonstrate an upward trend for the summer months.

“There has been signs of increased movement towards the higher end of the market. However, it’s important sellers continue to evaluate their property’s value in relation to the recovering market.”