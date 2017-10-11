SBP bolsters senior management team in Aberdeen

A leading North-east accountancy firm has made a key senior management appointment in Aberdeen as it continues to experience significant growth.

SBP Accountants & Tax Advisers, which also has offices in Peterhead, Fraserburgh and Banff, has appointed Graham Alexander as senior manager, taking full responsibility of operations at the firm’s base in Carden Place.

Mr Alexander brings more than 35 years experience to the role, previously working at a number of accountancy firms, including an industry position for two years.

SBP has continued to experience exceptional growth since its acquisition of Andrew Philip Accountants in 2015, building on its client base and services. The firm works with a number of high profile North-east companies, ranging from sole traders to larger corporate businesses, and Mr Alexander will take full control of Aberdeen’s diverse client base.

With 35 members of staff and six partners spread throughout SBP’s four branches, his role will also involve managing nine employees based at the city’s Carden Place office.

In a previous position, Mr Alexander played an instrumental part in securing an Investor in People accreditation, and gained a Masters in Advanced Leadership from Napier University in 2011. He will use his vast experience to develop and mentor younger members of the SBP team.

Managing partner of SBP, John Hannah, said: “Graham has an invaluable wealth of experience in both accountancy and management positions, which is vital as our firm continues to experience exceptional growth.

“As 15% of our workforce is made up of trainees, training and development is highly important at SBP, and appointing Graham is also a key strategy to ensure they receive the guidance and support needed to develop their skillset.”

Mr Alexander said: “I am pleased to be joining such an ambitious forward thinking team and a business that is currently in an exciting phase as it continues to expand and increase staff numbers.

“I look forward to playing an important part in building on its continued success.”