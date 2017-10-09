Schedules out for Aberdeen Christmas Classic

Entry forms and schedules are now out for the Aberdeen Christmas Classic which takes place at Thainstone Centre, Inverurie, on Monday, November 27, and Tuesday, November 28.

This year marks the 25th anniversary of the event which is firmly established as one of the major winter livestock events in the UK.

Forms have been sent to all previous exhibitors. Anyone interested in showing who has not already received a schedule should contact Aberdeen and Nothern Marts on 01467 623700.

Special silver jubilee quaichs are being commissioned to present to all championship winners and judges and the event is expected to attract a large entry of prime cattle and sheep and pedigree beef bulls and Texel, Suffolk and Beltex sheep, as well as entries for the Rising Stars Exhibition Calf Show.

Since its inauguration in 1992 the Classic – organised by Aberdeen and Northern Marts in conjunction with the Aberdeen Fatstock Association - has earned an enviable reputation for the high quality of stock paraded by leading exhibitors from the North-east and further afield.

The event was conceived by the amalgamation of the association’s Christmas fatstock show held at the old mart in Aberdeen and similar shows held by ANM at several regional marts prior to the opening of Thainstone Centre.

The association with the city of Aberdeen is maintained by the attendance of the Lord Provost to present the Aberdeen Corporation trophy for the champion haltered beef animal.

Main sponsor of the event for the second year running is NorthLink Ferries who ship thousands of cattle and sheep from Orkney and Shetland to Aberdeen, with many being sold at Thainstone.

“We are very happy to again support the ANM Christmas Classic, particularly in celebrating the 25th anniversary of this premier livestock event and look forward to building on our presence last year when we were able to meet many of our customers,” said NorthLink Ferries managing director, Stuart Garrett.

“We ship more than 137,000 sheep and 27,000 cattle from the northern isles to Aberdeen every year and we’re pleased to support the farming industry by building on our strong history of linking farmers with Thainstone.”

ANM Group executive director, John Gregor, said he was delighted NorthLink ferries were continuing as main sponsor.

“It is a great boost for the event which attracts the best of livestock from the North-east and beyond,” said Mr Gregor. “We look forward to what promises to be a spectacular two days of shows and sales.”

Last year the champion haltered beef animal was shown by Blair Duffton, Bogie Street, Huntly, and sold for 5000gns to WTS Forsyth and Sons, Butchers, Peebles.

Returning to judge the beef cattle this year will be leading meat wholesaler, James Allan, of Malcolm Allan, Falkirk, who will be assisted by his son Ross. The sheep will be judged by Sam Carlisle of Border Meats, Lockerbie, and the young farmers’ cattle section by Jamie Scott of John Scott Meats, Paisley.

Entries for pedigree stock close on October 23 and for prime stock, young farmers and Rising Stars calf show the deadline is November 13.