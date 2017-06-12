Butcher celebrates haul of awards

Fraserburgh and Rosehearty butcher I.J. McIntosh has picked up a barrow-load of awards at the National Federation of Meat and Food Traders competition.

The family-run butcher hadn’t entered any competitions in years, but decided to give this one a go.

The National Meat Products competition was held in Milton Keynes and judges said entries were of a very high standard this year.

They entered nine products and received nine awards of excellence, picking up six gold and three silver awards - one of only two winners in the whole of Scotland.

Taking the top gold award were their chicken, mealie and cheese burger; pork, red pepper and garlic sausage; mealie pudding; chicken hunter pie; traditional pork sausage and pork, peperoni stuffed with mozarella burger.

Picking up silver medals were the pork maple bacon sausage; meatfeast - pork, pepperoni, salami and chorizo sausage and their pork sausage meet Scotch egg.

Commenting on his success, Gavin McIntosh said: “Am am extremely proud of the results of this latest competition.,

“To think a small family butchers from the north east of scotland could do so well in a competition thaqt sees entries flood in from all over Scotland, England, Wales and Ireland.

“I would like to take this opportunity to thank all my members of staff who helped make it possible.”