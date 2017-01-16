Search

Call for SNP to help businesses hit by rocketing rates

Peter Chapman MSP has joined his Conservative colleagues in calling for SNP to help businesses hit by rocketing rates.

The Scottish Conservatives have called on SNP Ministers to set up a fund for North East councils to provide transitional relief for businesses hit by rocketing rates.

