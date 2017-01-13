Search

Call issued for young pipers to join the band

The first meeting of the Aberdeenshire Schools Pipe Band will take on January 22.

Young pipers and drummers from the whole of Aberdeenshire are being encouraged to come forward to join a new pipe band for young musicians from Sandend to St Cyrus and Boddam to Braemar.

