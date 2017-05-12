Can you give a home to Coco and Hawkeye?

Local dog re-homing charity, DAWGS, is appealing for help to find a new home for a loveable old pair that need a new home quickly.

Coco, an 11-year-old collie cross (black) and Hawkeye her son, nine, have been much loved family pets and are up for re-homing through no fault of their own.

They are both friendly, affectionate dogs with super natures. They have been on the charity’s books now for over a month but so far no-one has come forward.

Mary Diack, acting chair at DAWGS, explained: “Our re-homing team fell in love with Coco and Hawkeye when they met them. They are lovely dogs and are both fit and healthy - Coco loves to play ball, swim and have a splash around - while Hawkeye is more laid back and happier to sit and watch! “

She continued: “We appreciate some people might be concerned about taking on older dogs but these dogs have a lot of life and love left in them yet and would be ideal companions for older people, or anyone not wanting to go through the lively, puppy stage with their pet.

"We would also be happy to consider a long- term foster home or support with any future care costs should the right home be found.”

Anyone interested should contact the charity on 01224 208989, emailinfo@dawgs.co.uk .